Steve Earle enlists Miranda, Willie to revisit outlaw music
Alt-country rocker Steve Earle looks back at his history as a student of the outlaw country movement of the '70s on his new record "So You Wannabe an Outlaw." NASHVILLE, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Wed
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC