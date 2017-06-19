So many country acts wanted to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire for...
Some of country's biggest stars have teamed up with legendary funk/R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire for a first of it's kind outdoor CMT Crossroads, premiering tonight. Filmed during the CMA Music Festival earlier this month, the group took to a stage in Downtown Nashville outside the Bridgestone Arena to welcome the likes of Lady Antebellum , Darius Rucker , Rascal Flatts , Dan + Shay , Martina McBride and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|5 hr
|Simpson
|1
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC