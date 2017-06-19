So many country acts wanted to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire for...

Some of country's biggest stars have teamed up with legendary funk/R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire for a first of it's kind outdoor CMT Crossroads, premiering tonight. Filmed during the CMA Music Festival earlier this month, the group took to a stage in Downtown Nashville outside the Bridgestone Arena to welcome the likes of Lady Antebellum , Darius Rucker , Rascal Flatts , Dan + Shay , Martina McBride and more.

