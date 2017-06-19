Shriners host country music impersonators
Fraser Newcombe, shown with his lobster guitar, will pay homage to Stompin' Tom Connors at the Shriners Impersonator show on June 25. Contributed The copycats of country greats are back for another spectacular show. Forever a fan favourite, the Shriners are bringing their Country Music's Best Impersonator Show back to Bridgewater.
