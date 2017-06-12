Shania Twain readies comeback with new single After 15 years, Shania...
Singer Shania Twain performs at 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California. After 15 years, Shania Twain is back with a brand-new single, "Life's About to Get Good," and it's got an upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus like you'd expect from a big Shania hit.
