Shania Twain accentuates the positive on new single, picks album release date
Shania Twain promises fans will hear more new music this summer, starting with her positively optimistic new single "Life's About to Get Good." The Timmins, Ont.-raised country star released the track online Thursday to coincide with the announcement that "Now" - her first full-length album in nearly 15 years - arrives on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Thu
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC