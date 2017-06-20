Several arrests made at Sundaya s Zac...

Several arrests made at Sundaya s Zac Brown Band concert at Darien Lake

11 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

A 17-year-old from Hamburg was charged with trespass and disorderly conduct after allegedly reentering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return and causing a disturbance as he left the venue. He was arraigned in Darien Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $250 bail.

