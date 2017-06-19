Sara Evansa upcoming Words album feat...

Sara Evansa upcoming Words album features all female songwriters

Platinum-selling country artist Sara Evans is the epitome of female empowerment. That fact will be on full display when she releases her album Words on July 21. The project will not only be released on Sara's own record label, Born to Fly Records, but the 14-song collection boasts songs from fourteen separate female songwriters, including Ashley Monroe , Caitlyn Smith , Hillary Lindsey , Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum , Liz Hengber , and more.

