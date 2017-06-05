Sam Hunt's "Body Like A Back Road" Enjoys 17th Week At #1 On Hot Country Songs
The song also holds at #1 on Country Streaming Songs, remains #3 on Country Airplay , and returns to #1 on Country Digital Song Sales. Brett Young's "In Case You Didn't Know," which tops a second straight Country Airplay chart, remains #2 on Hot Country Songs.
