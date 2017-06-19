Royal Blood celebrate charts success at Glastonbury
British rockers Royal Blood cracked open a bottle of bubbly live on stage at Glastonbury Festival as they celebrated their latest album making number one in the charts. Frontman Mike Kerr paused mid-show as he said: "Excuse us for a minute, we just found out our album made number one, so I think we owe this to ourselves."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|9 min
|Simpson
|1
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Wed
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC