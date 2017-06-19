Royal Blood celebrate charts success ...

Royal Blood celebrate charts success at Glastonbury

British rockers Royal Blood cracked open a bottle of bubbly live on stage at Glastonbury Festival as they celebrated their latest album making number one in the charts. Frontman Mike Kerr paused mid-show as he said: "Excuse us for a minute, we just found out our album made number one, so I think we owe this to ourselves."

