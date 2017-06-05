Review: Jack White, Nas, Los Lobos co...

Review: Jack White, Nas, Los Lobos cover American standards

Jack White, Nas , Elton John, Los Lobos, Bettye LaVette and Willie Nelson are part of a stellar cast performing a wide range of blues, country and other American songs and styles using vintage gear on "American Epic: The Sessions." The double album is part of a wider film, recording and publishing project rooted in the 1920s boom of recordings made with musicians across the country as record companies sought to expand their audiences and counter the rising popularity of radio.

