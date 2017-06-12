RaeLynn saddles up a oeWildHorsea for...

RaeLynn saddles up a oeWildHorsea for a Friday night special

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

R aeLynn steps front and center this Friday, as she stars in her own half-hour special on AUDIENCE Network. "If you've followed me since The Voice , I've definitely grown up since then, and I'm really excited for [the audience] to see this new chapter," she says of the evolution between her breakthrough on the hit NBC show and her #1 album, WildHorse .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) 9 hr no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 4 greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC