PHOTOS: Shania Twain Stuns In Cover S...

PHOTOS: Shania Twain Stuns In Cover Shot Of First Single Released In 15 Years

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

The 51-year-old country singer hasn't aged one bit in the cover photo for the single "Life's About to Get Good" showing her wearing a blue button up shirt while lying on the grass. INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Singer Shania Twain performs on the Toyota Mane Stage during day 2 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2017 in Indio, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Thu no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 4 greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC