No possibility of power tariff hike after GST rollout: Piyush Goyal
Power Minister Piyush Goyal sees no possibility of increase in power tariff across the country post GST, saying industry associations have not sought its deferment. The Goods and Services Tax , which is set for July 1 kick-off, will usher in a new system under which there will be one tax on commodities and services across the country.
