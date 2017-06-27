Nervous, excited and "NOW": A sentimental Shania Twain opens her exhibit at the Hall of Fame

Dressed in a head-to-toe, gold, bell-bottomed pantsuit, Shania Twain was especially contemplative as she spoke about her new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Tuesday evening. Nervous and excited, Shania remembered the late Norro Wilson -- the producer who recently passed away who helped create her first album -- and pondered how far she'd come, and what she'd missed in her absence.

