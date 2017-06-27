Need a new car? Buy country legend George Strait's Bentley for $159,000
You can now buy a car previously owned by country music legend and Texas icon George Strait, according to KTRK . The owner of the vehicle listed that it was previously owned by Mr. George Strait himself and that it comes with a signed car manual.
