My Kinda Party: Jason Aldean keeps the CMT madness going into the night
J ason Aldean may've kicked off the 2017 CMT Music Awards with a hot tribute to the late Gregg Allman , but after the show wrapped up, the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year was just getting the party started. Once his CMT duties were finished, Jason immediately headed to Nashville's Walk of Fame Park, across from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, to play an impromptu pop-up show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Thu
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
|Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For...
|May 19
|bizar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC