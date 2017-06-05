My Kinda Party: Jason Aldean keeps the CMT madness going into the night

J ason Aldean may've kicked off the 2017 CMT Music Awards with a hot tribute to the late Gregg Allman , but after the show wrapped up, the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year was just getting the party started. Once his CMT duties were finished, Jason immediately headed to Nashville's Walk of Fame Park, across from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, to play an impromptu pop-up show.

