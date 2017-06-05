Luke Bryan and Brothers Osborne lock in superstar collaborations on Wednesdaya s CMT Awards
L uke Bryan will reunite with his CMT Crossroads co-star Jason Derulo to perform on Wednesday's CMT Awards. The two first teamed up on the 2014 awards, when they did Derulo's hit "Talk Dirty" and "This Is How We Roll" with Florida Georgia Line .
