Loretta Lynn to host festival after stroke
Country legend Loretta Lynn will return to public life at the Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival in September after suffering a stroke last month. The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer will open her ranch for the four-day festival, which will culminate with Lynn and others performing on stage on Oct. 1. Proceeds from the inaugural event will benefit Mission 22, an organization that provides treatment programs for those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
