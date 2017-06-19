Loretta Lynn to host festival after s...

Loretta Lynn to host festival after stroke

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WIXY-FM Champaign

Country legend Loretta Lynn will return to public life at the Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival in September after suffering a stroke last month. The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer will open her ranch for the four-day festival, which will culminate with Lynn and others performing on stage on Oct. 1. Proceeds from the inaugural event will benefit Mission 22, an organization that provides treatment programs for those suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 4 greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC