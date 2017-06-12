London Grammar set to beat Katy Perry to top spot with second album
British electronic-pop trio London Grammar are in line beat Katy Perry to the top of the charts this week with their second album. At the mid-way point of the week, London Grammar's Truth Is A Beautiful Thing is at number one, while Katy's Witness is in fifth place, the Official Charts Company has said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|16 hr
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC