Livestreams, bad blood drive Katy Perry's 'Witness' to No.1

After weeks of promotion, a 96-hour livestream and an attempt to end some bad blood with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry's "Witness" made its debut atop the U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, the singer's third chart-topping album. "Witness," in which Perry infused political themes into pop music, sold 162,000 albums, 51,000 songs and was streamed more than 19 million times in its opening week, totaling 180,000 album units, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

