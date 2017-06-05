Lee Brice welcomes first daughter over the weekend
The newest member of the Brice family has arrived! Lee Brice and his wife Sara greeted their first daughter, Trulee Nanette , Friday morning. Born in Nashville at 9:00 a.m., Trulee arrived weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces and measuring 20 inches.
