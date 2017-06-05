Lawyers cleared of wrongdoing over Ir...

Lawyers cleared of wrongdoing over Iraq War torture and murder claims

Law firm Leigh Day, its co-founder Martyn Day and his colleagues Sapna Malik and Anna Crowther, faced a string of misconduct charges over their handling of the claims against the Ministry of Defence alleging the mistreatment and unlawful killing of captives at Camp Abu Naji in Iraq following the Battle of Danny Boy in May 2004. The Solicitors Regulation Authority prosecuted them following the end of the A 31 million Al-Sweady Inquiry, which found the most serious claims of murder and torture were "entirely false" and the product of "deliberate lies".

