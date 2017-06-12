Lawsuit challenges Kentucky's medical marijuana ban
Kentucky's criminal ban against medical marijuana was challenged Wednesday in a lawsuit touting cannabis as a viable alternative to ease addiction woes from opioid painkillers. The plaintiffs have used medical marijuana to ease health problems, the suit said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Mon
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC