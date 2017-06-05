Laws of this country must work; don't spare Mahama's killers - Rev. Opuni
The General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana has charged the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the culprits involved in the gruesome murder of the late Major Maxwell Mahama are not spared. Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong says there should not be a situation where the public would be told that there is no evidence to prosecute the offenders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Jet Fuel
|38
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC