Lady Antebellum faces their toughest critics: 3-year-old Eisele and 2-year-old Cash
As Lady Antebellum 's sixth studio album, Heart Break , arrives today, it boasts a top-15 hit with "You Look Good," as well as solid reviews from some pretty tough critics: Hillary Scott 's 3-year-old daughter Eisele , and Dave Haywood 's 2-year-old son Cash . "We are second place to the Trolls soundtrack!" Hillary tells ABC Radio.
