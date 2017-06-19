Lady Antebellum coming to the big screen for one night only
Lady Antebellum is taking their new album Heart Break to the big screen, giving fans up-close-and-personal access from the comfort of their local movie theater. The concert event Artists Den Presents Lady Antebellum is coming to movie theaters for one night on Tuesday, July 25th.
