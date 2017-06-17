Kicker Country Stampede to offer fourth stage in campground this year for late-night entertainemnt
Hunter "Girl" Wolkonowski, an eighteen-year-old from Winchester, Tenn., is the only female finalist left in the 2017 Kicker Country Stampede songwriting competition. She will perform her song "So Long," before one of the Cenex Mainstage performers June 22 - 24. Adam James, a Loami, Ill., transplant now living in Nashville, Tenn., and his song "Mama's Boy," is one of three male finalist left in the 2017 Kicker Country Stampede songwriting competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC