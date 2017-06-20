Kenny Chesney needs a director for a ...

Kenny Chesney needs a director for a All the Pretty Girlsa

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KUQL-FM Mitchell

Kenny Chesney is calling on student filmmakers to compete for a chance to create a music video for his new track "All the Pretty Girls." The country star has asked students at Nashville,Tennessee's Belmont University and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro to submit a film based on his latest single.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ... Jun 24 Pure Love 3
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish Jun 21 Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 20 Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC