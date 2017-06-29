Kelly Clarkson will release her second book this year
The 35-year-old singer has announced on social media she is writing a follow-up to her 2016 children's text 'River Rose and the Magical Lullaby', which will be titled 'River Rose and the Magical Christmas', and is due to be released on October 24. The 'Since You've Been Gone' hitmaker shared a video of her speaking about her upcoming project, which was mixed with a series of clips of her three-year-old daughter River Rose playing at home on her Twitter account. Kelly captioned the post: "ANNOUNCEMENT! NEW BOOK River Rose and the Magical Christmas on sale 10/24 http://www.hc.com/riverrose @HarperChildrens #umm #betweentwoxmasferns ."
