Kelly Clarkson helps couple get engaged

Kelly Clarkson helps couple get engaged

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The 'Because of You' hitmaker had just finished performing in Las Vegas on Tuesday when she met up with self-proclaimed Kelly fanatic Alex Malerba, who was planning on proposing to his longterm boyfriend Justin Blake. Kelly posed for a photo with the pair before Alex dropped to one knee and asked for Justin's hand in marriage, which he tearfully accepted, whilst the 35-year-old musician cheered for the pair in the background.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish 23 hr Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Tue Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC