Kelly Clarkson helps couple get engaged

The 'Because of You' hitmaker had just finished performing in Las Vegas on Tuesday when she met up with self-proclaimed Kelly fanatic Alex Malerba, who was planning on proposing to his longterm boyfriend Justin Blake. Kelly posed for a photo with the pair before Alex dropped to one knee and asked for Justin's hand in marriage, which he tearfully accepted, whilst the 35-year-old musician cheered for the pair in the background.

