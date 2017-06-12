Katy Perry reacts to Taylor Swift's return to streaming
Katy Perry has reacted to Taylor Swift's decision to release her music back catalogue on streaming services on the same day she unveiled her new album 'Witness', admitting she doesn't know if it was a deliberate move to derail her LP. Last Friday , Taylor, 27, reversed a decision to remove her albums from streaming services such as Spotify over a royalty row to celebrate her record '1989' selling over 10 million copies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Mon
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC