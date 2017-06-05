Kacey Musgraves has One Direction for...

Kacey Musgraves has One Direction for next summer: Touring with Harry Styles

K acey Musgraves may be a self-proclaimed "Dime Store Cowgirl" who doesn't fancy herself Pageant Material , but she just happens to have booked herself an opening slot on one of the hottest tours on the planet. The multiple CMA and Grammy winner will open for British heartthrob Harry Styles on the U.S. and Canadian legs of his 2018 world tour.

