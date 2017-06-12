Josh Turner looks back on a flood of ...

Josh Turner looks back on a flood of memories, as he marks his 150th Opry performance

This fall, Josh Turner will celebrate his tenth anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. But before the South Carolina native marks that milestone, he had another one to celebrate: on Friday, he made his 150th appearance on country music's most famous stage.

