Josh Turner looks back on a flood of memories, as he marks his 150th Opry performance
This fall, Josh Turner will celebrate his tenth anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. But before the South Carolina native marks that milestone, he had another one to celebrate: on Friday, he made his 150th appearance on country music's most famous stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Mon
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 4
|greg
|30
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|May 22
|HopeElkins
|14
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC