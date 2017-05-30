Jon Pardi gets "Lucky Tonight" on tou...

Jon Pardi gets "Lucky Tonight" on tour, with a little help from CMT

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WNWN-FM Battle Creek

J on Pardi is currently enticing crowds to show up early to see his opening set on the What the Hell Tour with Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell . When summer's over, though, he's moving to the top of the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNWN-FM Battle Creek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) May 22 HopeElkins 14
News Toby Keith Is Joining Trump In Saudi Arabia For... May 19 bizar 1
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May 14 Tracy Pitcox 44
News ABC announces revival of - American Idol' next ... May 11 What a Waste 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC