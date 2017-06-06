John Stamos, Beach Boys to Headline July 4 Concert in DC
Actor John Stamos will host the annual July Fourth concert outside the U.S. Capitol - and pull double duty as the drummer for the Beach Boys. Organizers of the concert announced the lineup Tuesday.
