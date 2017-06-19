Jerrod Niemann ready to get rowdy at Queen Marya s Shipkicker Country Music Festival in Long Beach
The 3rd Annual Queen Mary's Shipkicker Country Music Festival will return to Long Beach on Saturday, July 1 with performances by Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, the Swon Brothers and more. Country music singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann, who is known for hits such as “Drink to That All Night” and “Lover, Lover,” his countrified cover of Sonia Dada's “You Don't Treat Me No Good,” is ready to party with Southern California fans during his turn at the Queen Mary's Shipkicker Country Music Festival in Long Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|17 hr
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC