Jerrod Niemann ready to get rowdy at ...

Jerrod Niemann ready to get rowdy at Queen Marya s Shipkicker Country Music Festival in Long Beach

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

The 3rd Annual Queen Mary's Shipkicker Country Music Festival will return to Long Beach on Saturday, July 1 with performances by Lee Brice, Jerrod Niemann, the Swon Brothers and more. Country music singer-songwriter Jerrod Niemann, who is known for hits such as “Drink to That All Night” and “Lover, Lover,” his countrified cover of Sonia Dada's “You Don't Treat Me No Good,” is ready to party with Southern California fans during his turn at the Queen Mary's Shipkicker Country Music Festival in Long Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish 17 hr Melissa 1
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Tue Kenny Davis 31
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) Jun 15 no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,934,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC