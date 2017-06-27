Jennifer Lopez, Charlie Puth, Sheryl ...

Jennifer Lopez, Charlie Puth, Sheryl Crow join "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular"

12 hrs ago

In addition to previously announced performers Hailee Steinfeld and country superstars Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley , Jennifer Lopez , Sheryl Crow and Charlie Puth will also be celebrating Independence Day on the NBC special.

