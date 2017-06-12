Jason Aldean will bring his They Dona t Know Tour to Honda Center in October
Country music star Jason Aldean will bring his They Don't Know Tour to Anaheim in October. Country music superstar and 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean is heading out in support of his seventh studio album, "They Don't Know," and will bring the tour to Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, Oct. 8. The show, which also features Chris Young, Kane Brown and Deejay Silver, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at 800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com .
