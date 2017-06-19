Heightened concert venue terrorism alerts concern Lady Antebellum as...
Hillary , Charles and Dave of Lady Antebellum are being extra vigilant on their You Look Good World Tour, which launched May 23 and will take the trio across the globe - including an October performance at Manchester Arena, site of the May 22 terrorist attack following an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and injured more than 60. "We saw the news the day we were leaving Nashville to head out on tour. So, it was very much a sobering moment, but you can't live in fear," Hilary said on Tuesday's CBS This Morning .
