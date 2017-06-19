Halle Berry tired of being wrongly linked to men
Halle Berry is fed up of being romantically linked to men all the time because of misinterpretations on social media. The 'Perfect Stranger' star has no problem posing for photos with her male admirers but gets annoyed when the images are uploaded online and then presumptions are made that she was on a date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07)
|May 27
|Dog gone it
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|May 23
|Pepe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC