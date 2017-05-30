Haleyville's 911 Festival returns

Popular country group Diamond Rio will be dialing up many of their hits tonight when they answer the call to play at the 9-1-1 Festival in Haleyville, presented by the Haleyville Chamber of Commerce. This festival honors first responders and the fact that the country's first 9-1-1 call originated out of Haleyville on February 16, 1968.

