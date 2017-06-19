Haim won't defend Taylor Swift on social media

The pop trio - made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - shut down when they were asked about their friendship with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker, but said they don't think they should speak up for anyone but themselves online. When quizzed on whether they would ever step in and back the pop star up, Este, 31, said: "We can't speak for anyone but ourselves."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.