Gwen Stefani showers Blake Shelton with birthday gifts and kisses
Blake Shelton turned 41 years old on June 18. So, Gwen Stefani made sure to shower her beau with plenty of love and affection. The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 47, posted a series of photos on Instagram in honor of her country cowboy's special day, which included a very unusual, custom-made cake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRAV-FM Tulsa.
