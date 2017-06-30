Green, Rogers' band headline Freedom ...

Green, Rogers' band headline Freedom Fest country street dances

A pair of eighth annual Texas Country Freedom Fest Street Dances, part of the 27th annual 4th on Broadway celebration, feature William Clark Green on Sunday and The Randy Rogers Band on Monday, with each show at 7:30 p.m. on the Lubbock County Courthouse Square downtown. Randall King and Grant Gilbert open for Green.

