Glen Campbell's last record "was ther...

Glen Campbell's last record "was therapeutic," says daughter

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Glen Campbell's last record, "Adios," was "therapeutic" for the legendary country singer who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, said his daughter Ashley Campbell. The singer recorded the album after his diagnosis in 2011, and is now in the late stages of the disease, living in a memory care facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) 13 hr no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 4 greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC