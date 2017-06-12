Get ready for the Summer of Shania
The Summer of Shania is upon us! The Canadian superstar's camp came up with the nickname, and we're just beginning to glimpse what they had in mind for Shania Twain 's return to the spotlight. Hot on the heels of her new single, "Life's About to Get Good," we're finding out new details about her fifth studio album, which comes out September 29. Titled NOW , the record will be available in a 12-track standard version or in a deluxe package that adds four more songs.
