Get ready for the Summer of Shania

Get ready for the Summer of Shania

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

The Summer of Shania is upon us! The Canadian superstar's camp came up with the nickname, and we're just beginning to glimpse what they had in mind for Shania Twain 's return to the spotlight. Hot on the heels of her new single, "Life's About to Get Good," we're finding out new details about her fifth studio album, which comes out September 29. Titled NOW , the record will be available in a 12-track standard version or in a deluxe package that adds four more songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08) 21 hr no movie theatre ... 3
News Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11) Jun 12 kauna 39
News George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year Jun 8 Mack da Knife 2
News Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07) Jun 4 greg 30
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Tickets Still Available for CCAAA Summer Celebr... (Aug '07) May 27 Dog gone it 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) May 23 Pepe 10
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC