General Election to go ahead as planned, says PM
The General Election will go ahead as planned on June 8, despite the second terror attack to hit Britain during the campaign period, Prime Minister Theresa May has said. Speaking in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee, Mrs May confirmed that campaigning for the poll will resume on Monday.
