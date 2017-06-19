Garth Brooks to shake up each concert during his five-day Lafayette tour
Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood hold a press conference Friday June 23, 2017 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette, La. The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood kicks off their first of five shown in Lafayette Friday Night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Cars 3': 17 Things to Know about Lightning McQ...
|Sat
|Pure Love
|3
|Willie Nelson responds to FL grandma's last wish
|Jun 21
|Melissa
|1
|Lorrie Morgan & Sammy Kershaw to Divorce (Oct '07)
|Jun 20
|Kenny Davis
|31
|Georgetown has a Whorehouse in it (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|no movie theatre ...
|3
|Globe: JonBenet Crime Scene Breakthrough (Aug '11)
|Jun 12
|kauna
|39
|George Strait Named Texas Musician Of The Year
|Jun 8
|Mack da Knife
|2
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC