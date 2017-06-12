From Garth to Jason Aldean: a look in...

From Garth to Jason Aldean: a look inside country stars' bank accounts

How do country stars stack up to other celebrities, when it comes to money? Forbes new list of "The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities" gives you an interesting perspective. It's no surprise that CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks is the highest-ranking country artist on the list, sharing the #26 spot with the legendary Elton John .

