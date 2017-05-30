Francis-Xavier Sosu banned from practicing as Lawyer
The General Legal Council has barred prominent Human Rights lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu from practicing as a lawyer for three years, Myjoyonline.com has learnt. The decision to suspend Mr. Sosu was reached Thursday, June 1, 2017, after the Council found him guilty of professional misconduct contrary to the code regulating legal practice in the country.
